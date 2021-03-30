Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Central America
Published

Galapagos Islands airport: 185 baby giant tortoises found wrapped in plastic and stuffed in suitcase

Airport workers noticed irregularities with X-ray images

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Workers at a Galapagos Island airport found a suitcase filled with 185 baby giant tortoises wrapped in plastic that the country called "crimes against wildlife and the natural heritage of Ecuadorians," according to reports.

USA Today, citing a statement from Seymour Airport on the island of Baltra, reported that an X-ray detected some kind of irregularities with the suitcase in question. The workers were reportedly under the impression that the bag contained souvenirs, but discovered the tortoises upon further inspection. Ten were dead, the others are being reviewed.

The report said that charges have not been filed and the individuals who checked the suitcase have been held for questioning. The AFP reported that an Ecuadorian police officer was arrested. The report said that the reptiles were headed to the Ecuadorian town of Guayaquil.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.