Frenchwoman convicted of kidnapping releases book in Mexico detailing case inconsistencies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Frenchwoman convicted in Mexico of kidnapping and sentenced to 60 years in prison has released a book about her case in an effort to pressure Mexican courts to accept her appeal.

Florence Cassez describes in her book a series of inconsistencies in the case that she says weren't taken into account.

Cassez's mother, Charlotte Cassez, said during the book release in Mexico City on Wednesday that her daughter was arrested by Mexican authorities to give the impression that they are battling kidnappings.

The Frenchwoman has acknowledged she lived at a ranch near Mexico City where three kidnap victims were held. But she says she was simply dating a Mexican arrested in the case and did not know the people at the ranch had been kidnapped.