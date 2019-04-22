Frenchman dies as boat capsizes off Sardinia; partner safe

A Frenchman has died after his sailboat capsized off the coast of the Italian island of Sardinia but his female companion has survived.

Italian news agency ANSA said strong winds Sunday turned the boat over in waters off the southern end of the Mediterranean island. The woman and the couple's dog were rescued and were quickly plucked to safety.

ANSA said the Italian coast guard found the Frenchman's body on a nearby rocky reef.

The sailboat capsized as it was apparently heading back to port after conditions worsened.

Elsewhere in southern Italy, wind-whipped waters caused the cancellation of ferry runs between Sicily and the Aeolian islands, isolating residents and tourists on the archipelago.