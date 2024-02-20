French teen, 13, dies after dog sled crash near Montreal while on vacation with family

A 13-year-old French tourist died in a dog sled crash on Monday near Montreal, according to police.

The incident took place in St-Michel-des-Saints, Quebec, approximately 80 miles from Montreal.

The boy, who was reportedly on vacation with his family, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A 13-year-old French tourist has died after he crashed into a tree during a dog sled ride northwest of Montreal, authorities said Tuesday.

Quebec provincial police said they were called to a property just before noon on Monday in St-Michel-des-Saints, Quebec, about 80 miles from Montreal in the Lanaudière region.

Sgt. Frédéric Deshaies said the preliminary investigation indicates the teen was on a dog sled ride and hit a tree after the driver lost control.

IOWA BOY, 13, DIES AFTER SUV STRIKES HIM WHILE SLEDDING

Police said the boy was a French national who had come to Quebec with his family on vacation.

He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

OHIO TEEN DIES, ANOTHER IS PARTIALLY PARALYZED AFTER SLEDDING CRASHES ON SAME HILL

Police said an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.