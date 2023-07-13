Expand / Collapse search
France
Published

French President Emmanuel Macron receives severed finger in mail, police place in fridge with snacks: report

The bizarre incident comes as France is grappling with discontent and mass rioting over several issues

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
France faces seventh night of unrest

 Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has the latest on riots after a teen was shot by police on 'Your World.'

French President Emmanuel Macron received a severed human finger in the mail, according to news reports. 

The parcel containing an amputated finger arrived at the Elysee Palace on Monday, The Evening Standard reported. 

"The finger was initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks," a source at the official presidential home told the newspaper. "This was to make sure it was preserved and could be analyzed as quickly as possible."

FRENCH GOVERNMENT RECOMMENDS TIKTOK RESTRICTIONS AFTER MACRON BLAMED CHINESE APP FOR FUELING YOUTH RIOTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron received a severed finger belonging to a "living human being" in the mail this week. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)

Tests revealed the finger belonged to a "living human being" who was contacted and given "full medical support." The package containing the finger did not have a note. 

"It’s not at all clear why this finger was sent to the president," the source said, adding that the owner of the finger would not be identified. 

The bizarre incident comes as Macron is grappling with discontent and mass rioting over several issues. Residents throughout the country have voiced anger and frustration over pension reforms and, most recently, the police killing of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old of Algeria-Morocco descent.

Protests in France are a 'whole new order' of disturbance: Douglas Murray Video

Thousands of police are expected to be out in Paris when Macron and the country celebrate Bastille Day, a national holiday. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.