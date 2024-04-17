French organizers exclude Putin from D-Day anniversary event due to Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be invited to the 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings in June, event organizers say.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be invited to the 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings in June, the French organizers said, although some Russian representatives would be welcome in recognition of the country's wartime sacrifice.

"For more than two years now, the Russian Federation has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, which France condemns in the strongest possible terms," the organizers said in a statement to Reuters.

"Given these circumstances, President Putin will not be invited to take part in the Normandy landings commemoration. Russia will nevertheless be invited to be represented, given the importance of its role and the sacrifice of the Soviet people, so that their contribution to the victory in 1945 can be honored," they added.

The commemorations in June mark the day when more than 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany.

Millions of Soviet soldiers died in the war.

Putin would have been unlikely to attend the Normandy event. He has rarely left Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, in part because of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for his arrest that Moscow says it does not recognize.