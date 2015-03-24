French lawmakers debate toughed-up anti-terror bill that OKs confiscating passports, Web block

France's parliament is opening debate on a bill providing new tools to fight terrorism, including taking away passports of suspected would-be jihadis and blocking Internet sites luring French to the battlefield.

Debate on the bill opened Monday as France hosted a conference of more than two dozen countries to organize a multi-layered offensive — including airstrikes — against the brutal Islamic State group, which has taken over large areas of Iraq and Syria and lured thousands from the West to its cause.

French authorities have stressed the need to adapt national law to cope with the evolving terrorism threat. The West fears the return of battle-hardened citizens from Syria and Iraq after their time waging jihad, especially with the Islamic State group.