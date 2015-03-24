Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 24, 2015

French lawmakers debate toughed-up anti-terror bill that OKs confiscating passports, Web block

By | Associated Press
French President Francois Hollande, center, walks beside Iraqi President Fouad Massoum, left, after the opening of the International conference intended to come up with an international strategy against Islamic State extremists, in Paris, Monday, Sept. 15, 2014. As diplomats from around the world sought a global strategy to fight Islamic State extremists, Iran ruled out working with any international coalition, saying it had rejected American requests for cooperation against the militants. Man at right is undidentified. (AP Photo/Brendan Smialowski; Pool)

PARIS – France's parliament is opening debate on a bill providing new tools to fight terrorism, including taking away passports of suspected would-be jihadis and blocking Internet sites luring French to the battlefield.

Debate on the bill opened Monday as France hosted a conference of more than two dozen countries to organize a multi-layered offensive — including airstrikes — against the brutal Islamic State group, which has taken over large areas of Iraq and Syria and lured thousands from the West to its cause.

French authorities have stressed the need to adapt national law to cope with the evolving terrorism threat. The West fears the return of battle-hardened citizens from Syria and Iraq after their time waging jihad, especially with the Islamic State group.