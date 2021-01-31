French citizens protest against Amazon for small town facility, 'precarious' workers rights

Demonstrators formed a human chain as they rallied against Amazon’s plan to build a facility in a small French town, according to reports.

Hundreds of people gathered in rallies across France to protest Amazon’s plans to expand operations in the country.

In the town of Fournes, between 800 and 1,000 people formed a human chain around a 400,000-square-feet facility that Amazon had established, Al Jazeera reported.

"It’s two years that the citizens of Fournes and its surroundings have fought against the installation of a giant Amazon warehouse," said Raphael Pradeau, spokesman of French citizens’ activist group Attac. "At the start, they were a bit alone against everyone, but they have succeeded in halting the project thanks to legal recourse."

"We want to show that these are not small isolated fights and that we can mobilize hundreds of people who are ready to return to stop the work," Pradeau added.

In other towns that supported the protests, banners read "Amazon, Fiscal Vampire" and "No mega warehouse," according to France 24.

"Today, we condemn an economic system that is at the end of its rope and which is using the planet," said Isabelle Schaeffer, a member of an environmental group in the Sud Alsace region.

The protesters decried Amazon for "unfair competition" practices, particularly with how the group manipulates its taxes.

Additionally, the protesters highlighted the "precarious" work agreements and conditions that employees suffer at the company’s whim. Many people are hired during peak holiday hours and then "thrown out" shortly after.

Amazon France issued a statement saying it had "become the target of certain organizations that want to make the causes they represent known."