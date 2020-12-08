Expand / Collapse search
France
Published

French church attack suspect faces terror charges, officials say

The suspect is accused of fatally stabbing three people to death at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice

Associated Press
France raises security alert to highest level after terror attackVideo

France raises security alert to highest level after terror attack

Macron more than doubles troop deployments after Nice attack; Benjamin Hall has the latest on 'Bill Hemmer Reports'

PARIS – French authorities said Monday that the main suspect behind October's deadly Nice church attack has been handed terror murder charges.

Brahim Issaoui's health had impeded authorities' ability to question him. Issaoui was seriously wounded by police following the attack, and remained hospitalized in life-threatening condition for some time.

But on Monday a communique said the Tunisian migrant was charged with "assassinations in connection with a terrorist enterprise" and "participation in a criminal terrorist association." It is unclear if this means the suspect was finally questioned as part of the investigation.

He is suspected of stabbing three people to death at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice, the southern French city's biggest church.