Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 7, 2015

France won't abandon fight against ISIS despite citizen's abduction in Algeria

By | Associated Press
  • fd068254-Algeria Frenchman Kidnapped
    Image 1 of 3

    Sept. 22, 2014: In this still image from video published on the Internet by a group calling itself Jund al-Khilafah, or Soldiers of the Caliphate, a captive Frenchman appeals to French President Francois Hollande to help free him. (AP)

  • f88c24ab-
    Image 2 of 3

    French President Francois Hollande speaks on the sidelines of the 69th United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, at the United Nations. (AP Photo/Alain Jocard, Pool) (The Associated Press)

  • e6307efc-
    Image 3 of 3

    French President Francois Hollande arrives to give a statement on the French hostage situation on the sidelines of the 69th United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, at the United Nations. (AP Photo/Alain Jocard, Pool) (The Associated Press)

PARIS – France's prime minister said Tuesday his country won't stop fighting Islamic State militants despite demands by kidnappers holding a French hostage.

The 55-year-old man was abducted in Algeria on Monday by a splinter group from Al Qaeda's North African branch. The Jund al-Khilafah, or Soldiers of the Caliphate, said it would kill him unless France halts it airstrikes in Iraq within 24 hours.

Manuel Valls said Tuesday on Europe 1 radio that French authorities are "doing everything" to try to free the hostage, but won't negotiate with his captors.

"If we cede, if we retreat one inch, that would hand victory" to the militants, he said.

French forces on Friday joined the U.S. in carrying out airstrikes against extremists who have overrun large areas of Syria and Iraq.

Algerian authorities reported massive searches involving the army, gendarmes and village guards throughout the Djura Djura mountain range, part of the Kabylie region where Herve Gourdel was kidnapped.

A mountain guide in France, the Nice native was on a hiking trip with two Algerian friends when his car was stopped by militants Sunday night.

Algeria's once powerful Islamic extremists have been largely confined in recent years to a few mountainous areas, including the region Gourdel chose to hike in.

The U.S. embassy in Algiers renewed its travel warning for Algeria Tuesday, urging Americans traveling there to "exercise vigilance" in their movements.