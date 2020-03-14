France, Israel shutter restaurants, cafes, non-essential stores amid coronavirus outbreak

France has declared that all non-essential stores, restaurants, movie theaters and cafes will be shut down starting Sunday to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the country.

The Israeli government also shut down restaurants, cafes and movie theaters starting Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said public services such as banks, grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open.

The world’s coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 150,000 people and killed over 5,700. The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority recover.

Fox News' Trey Yingst and The Associated Press contributed to this story.