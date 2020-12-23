France shooting: 3 officers reportedly shot dead responding to domestic violence call

Three French police officers were fatally shot Wednesday as they attempted to rescue a woman during a domestic violence call.

The AFP reported shooting occurred in Puy-de-Dome, which is in central France, according to the report. The gunman was described as a 48-year-old man. Another officer was reportedly injured.

The three officers were aged 21, 37 and 45 years old, the French Interior ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

UK TRAVEL BANS STRAND MORE THAN 1,500 FRANCE-BOUND TRUCKS

French President Emmanuel Macron has found himself in the middle of growing tension between police in the country and the citizens they protect. Protests have erupted in Paris over proposed legislation that puts restrictions on images that citizens can post of police officers online.

An article in the new security legislation that would make it illegal to publish images of officers with intent to cause them harm drew sharp criticism over fear it could hurt press freedoms and make it more difficult for citizens to decry police brutality.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The measure is being rewritten.

The Associated Press contributed to this report