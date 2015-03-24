France commemorates 70th anniversary of WWII liberation

President Francois Hollande has kicked off a day of commemorations for the 70th anniversary of the liberation of France in World War II.

Unfazed by a downpour on Ile de Sein island in Brittany, Hollande made a speech Monday recalling the scores of locals who joined Gen. Charles de Gaulle's expatriate administration in London after the Nazi invasion in 1940.

Hollande made no reference to an announcement from his office earlier in the day that Prime Minister Manuel Valls has been instructed to shake-up the Socialist Cabinet by Tuesday, following criticism of its economic policies by the economy minister.

Later, Hollande was to attend ceremonies at the Paris police prefecture and City Hall in recognition of the Aug. 25, 1944, liberation of the capital by American and French troops.