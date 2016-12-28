Former Salvadoran president sent to jail to await trial

A special police unit in El Salvador has moved a former president to prison to await trial on charges of embezzlement and illicit enrichment.

Police assistant director Howard Cotto said Friday that a judge revoked former President Francisco Flores' house arrest and ordered him to be held in prison.

Flores was taken to a prison in the capital of San Salvador on Thursday.

Flores is accused of embezzling $5.3 million while president. He is also charged with mismanaging $10 million that was donated to El Salvador by Taiwan's government during his presidency in 1999-2004.

He has said he received the money personally from Taiwan and handed it over to the intended state projects, but he has offered no proof of the transfer.

