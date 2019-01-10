Former Nazi concentration camp guard deported from US dies in Germany

German media report that Jakiw Palij, a former Nazi concentration camp guard who spent decades leading an unassuming life in New York City until his past was revealed, has died.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Westfaelische Nachrichten newspapers quoted German officials on Thursday confirming that Palij, who was deported to Germany in August, died in a care home in the town of Ahlen. He was 95.

U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell, who lobbied for Germany to take Palij, said he'd been informed.

Grenell credited U.S. President Donald Trump with seeing through a deportation that was stalled for a quarter-century.

Palij, an ethnic Ukrainian born in a part of Poland that is now Ukraine, entered the U.S. in 1949 under the Displaced Persons Act, a law meant to help refugees from postwar Europe.