Flooding in Italy leaves at least 2 dead

450 Italians were evacuated from their home due to the flooding

Associated Press
A day and a half of nonstop rain has caused flooding in Italy’s populous Emilia-Romagna region, leaving at least two people dead as riverbeds left dry by drought overflowed their banks.

One person was swept away by flood waters while riding a bicycle in the Ravenna province, and another died near Imola when a residence was hit by a flood-triggered landslide. Another person was missing.

The intense rainfall comes as Italy faces a second year of drought, which has depleted its largest river, the Po. The river supports agriculture in the vast Po River Valley before emptying into the Adriatic Sea east of Bologna in Emilia-Romagna.

The severe rainfall raised the level of the Po, by nearly 60 inches in 24 hours and smaller rivers in Emilia-Romagna overflowed their banks, causing damage to property and agriculture. Some 450 people were evacuated from their homes.

Mud and sand bags lie on the side of a street

Mud and sandbags lie on the side of a street as a shop is damaged during a flood in Bologna, Italy, on May 3, 2023. According to reports, two people have been reportedly killed due to the flooding in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)

The Coldiretti agricultural lobby said the violent storms, far from bringing relief from the drought, had worsened the situation, as floodwaters damaged vineyards and olive groves.

Lake Garda, which straddles the neighboring Lombardy and Veneto regions and is used as a basin for agriculture, remains near historic lows at 43% capacity.