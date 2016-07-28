Flooding in India forces animals to flee; 6 rhinos rescued

next Image 1 of 3

Forest officials say they have rescued six rhino calves from being washed away by flood waters that have swamped a national park in India's remote northeastern state of Assam.

Torrential monsoon rains have caused widespread flooding in Assam and forced around 1.2 million people to leave their water-logged homes.

Incessant rain over the past several days have also flooded vast tracts of the Kaziranga National Park, home to the world's largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros.

Rathin Barman, an official at a wildlife research and conservation center in Kaziranga, said that they have rescued six baby rhinos since the floods began last week.

On Thursday, wildlife workers covered the face of a baby rhino with a cloth to prevent it from getting alarmed before removing it to the conservation center.