Finns confirm Russian suspected of computer crimes detained on US request

Finnish officials say a Russian citizen has been detained in Finland on an international arrest warrant issued by the United States.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement Thursday that Maxim Senakh was arrested Aug. 8. No details were given.

The ministry added Senakh faces charges of several cases of computer fraud and misdemeanor in Minnesota, and is suspected of having "derived considerable benefit" from his activities.

In Moscow, the foreign ministry called it "just another manifestation of an illegal practice of U.S. officials to detain Russian nationals in other countries."

The Finns said the United States had 45 days to submit an official extradition request or he would be released. It was not immediately known whether such a request had been filed.