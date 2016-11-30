Finland prime minister denies trying to limit press freedom

Finland's prime minister has denied he tried to suppress news coverage of allegations against him and his family.

Juha Sipila, who has been in power since 2015, has rejected claims of a conflict of interest over a contract awarded by a mine in eastern Finland to a steel company owned by his relatives.

A report by public broadcaster YLE claiming a conflict of interest involving Sipila was removed Friday.

Sipila said that he sent emails to YLE because he hadn't been given "any opportunity Friday to comment on what had happened."

Sipila told a news conference Wednesday that he didn't try to influence YLE or limit press freedom in Finland, which ranks among the highest in the world when it comes to liberties for the media.