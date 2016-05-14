FIFA audit chairman Scala resigns in protest at Infantino

next Image 1 of 3

FIFA audit and compliance chairman Domenico Scala has resigned in protest against a power grab by President Gianni Infantino over control of independent panels that monitor the scandal-hit soccer body.

Scala says his resignation is a "wake-up call" for people working to reform FIFA.

Scala says Infantino's move on Friday at FIFA's congress "undermines a central pillar of the good governance of FIFA and it destroys a substantial achievement of the reforms."

FIFA member federations gave powers to Infantino's ruling council to fire Scala and ethics committee leaders who investigate corruption claims.

Those independent officials have been a key check on FIFA since 2012.

Scala's walkout challenges the integrity of Infantino, who succeeded Sepp Blatter in February.

In a speech on Friday, Infantino declared FIFA's corruption-fueled crisis over.