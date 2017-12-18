FEMA defends Puerto Rico hurricane response amid criticism

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency is rejecting a report by Refugees International criticizing local and federal hurricane response in Puerto Rico.

Spokesman Daniel Llargues said Monday that FEMA has approved more than $1 billion in federal assistance and has distributed more than 120,000 tarps to people whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Maria. He said the agency also installed 920 generators, deployed 4,700 medical personnel and distributed more than 56 million liters of water and 49 million meals in the agency's largest commodity mission.

The Category 4 storm hit the island nearly three months ago, causing up to an estimated $95 billion in damage.