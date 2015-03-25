Expand / Collapse search
Fault forces BA jet to turn back

By | AFP
Illustration: a Hong Kong-bound British Airways 747 jet is forced to return to Heathrow Airport after developing a 'technical issue'. The flight landed after dumping fuel.

LONDON (AFP) – A Hong Kong-bound British Airways 747 carrying 298 passengers was forced to return to Heathrow after suffering a "minor technical fault".

The flight took off at 6.20 pm Monday but returned at 9.15 pm after dumping fuel.

"They spotted very quickly that the plane had a technical issue," passenger Ashley Steel told the BBC.

"We flew over the sea for 90 minutes dropping fuel prior to returning.

"Really the whole thing felt like a detour -- it was really well handled by the staff. Most people on the plane are happy to be back on land," he added.

The flight has been rescheduled for later Tuesday.