Family of American held in Venezuela says experience 'a nightmare;' embassy has had no access

The family of a California man held in Venezuela for nearly two weeks says U.S. officials have had no access to him during what they call the "nightmare" that has unfolded since was accused of fomenting postelection unrest.

The family of 35-year-old Timothy Tracy tells The Associated Press in a statement that "we hope that he is granted consular access very soon."

The U.S. State Department confirms diplomats have not been allowed to see Tracy, who is held by the Venezuelan intelligence service.

Tracy's family says he is a filmmaker who was making a documentary about Venezuelan politics.