Facebook User Accidentally Killed Trying To Take A Selfie With A Loaded Gun

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

A young man caught in the selfie obsession accidentally killed himself when trying to strike a pose with a loaded .38 pointed to his head in Mexico City.

Oscar Otero Aguilar, 21, was a veterinarian who had been drinking with friends in the home of one if his pals, according to published reports.

The incident happened last weekend in the northern section of Mexico City, not far from where the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe is located.

Police arrived at the scene after neighbors reported hearing the gunshot.

Witnesses said Otero was taking the picture to post it on his Facebook page and brag about his audacity.

A Ministry of Public Security spokesman told Mexican newspaper Excelsior that the death appeared to be an accident.

One of Otero’s friends was arrested at the scene, while another ran soon after the incident and remains a fugitive.

The Mexican death coincides with news of the so-called "Fire Challenge," a new trend on Facebook and other sites on which teens dare to set themselves on fire using rubbing alcohol.

Several attempts have resulted in emergency room visits all over the country, according to ABC News. One of the self-inflicted victims was Fernando Valencia, a 16-year-old from Los Angeles who ended up burning his waist and neck.

In an interview with KABC News he said it was “dumb idea” and is now trying to dissuade others by posting a video of his burns in YouTube.

“You just see fire, you can’t really see nothing,” he said. “Since I saw other people fail, I thought I could do the same thing but actually last longer under the flame ... I can't really say nothing else besides it was a dumb idea,” he told the network.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino