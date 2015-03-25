Explosion kills 10 in Turkey near Syrian border, officials say

Officials say a container of fuel being smuggled into Turkey from Syria has exploded, killing 10 people.

The governor's office in Hatay province said Friday's blast occurred in Tunisma village when the smuggler set the tank on fire after realizing Turkish security forces had rushed to the scene.

Hatay is the Turkish border province where two car bombs exploded in the town of Reyhanli last week, killing 51 people. Turkish authorities have blamed Syrian intelligence for that terrorist attack, the deadliest there in years.

But no such claim was being made Friday. Arms and household supplies have long been smuggled across the border in Hatay province, even before Syria's civil war began more than two years ago.

The identities of the 10 people killed were not immediately known.