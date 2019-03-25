Explosion heard in central Israel after air raid sirens wail: report

Explosions were heard early Monday in central Israel after air raid sirens sounded, according to reports.

Israel’s defense forces said rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. There was no immediate word of damages.

The Jerusalem Post reported that a rocket slammed into a home in the Kfar Saba area outside Tel Aviv. The paper reported that six people were injured.

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday and plans to meet with President Trump at the White House.

Gaza is controlled by Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction. The territory is home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed armed organization that also has a formidable rocket arsenal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

