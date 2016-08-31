Ex-wartime sex slaves sue South Korea over deal with Japan

Twelve South Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan's military in World War II have sued the Seoul government over a deal it reached with Tokyo to compensate the victims.

A spokesman from the Seoul Central District Court said Wednesday that the plaintiffs were each seeking 100 million ($90,000) from the South Korean government, which they say failed to hold the Japanese government legally responsible when it agreed to the settlement in December.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says it expects Japan to soon transfer a promised 1 billion yen ($9.9 million) to a foundation formed in July to help support the South Korean victims. Many in South Korea believe the Seoul government settled for far too less.