European court rejects German's complaint over Nazi symbols

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a German man's complaint against his conviction for posting a picture on his blog of Nazi SS chief Heinrich Himmler wearing a swastika armband.

A Munich court in 2015 convicted Hans Burkhard Nix of using symbols of unconstitutional organizations, which include Nazi paraphernalia. The Strasbourg-based European court said Thursday Nix complained that German judges had failed to take into account the fact that his post was meant as a protest over officials' alleged discrimination against children with migrant roots.

German courts found that Nix had used the picture as an eye-catching device without clearly distancing himself from Nazi ideology in the post.

The ECHR said they had "provided relevant and sufficient reasons for interfering with (his) right to freedom of expression."