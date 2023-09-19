Expand / Collapse search
Europe

European Commission authorizes GSK's HIV prevention drug

Apretude has received approval in US, Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, Brazil

Reuters
Published
The European Commission has authorized GSK's HIV-focused unit ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir long-acting injectable and tablets, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Cabotegravir is recommended in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually-acquired HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 77.16 pounds, according to the company.

GSK logo

The GlaxoSmithKline logo is seen in this illustration, Aug. 10, 2022.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Sold under brand name Apretude, it is currently approved for use in the United States, Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, Botswana and Brazil.

