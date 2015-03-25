EU Commission's top economic official slams IMF over report on mistakes in Greek bailout

The European Union's top economic official has slammed the International Monetary Fund, accusing it of trying to whitewash its role in handling the Greek bailout and throw all "dirty water" on Europe instead.

Olli Rehn's unusually blunt outburst on Friday came two days after the Washington-based IMF issued a report acknowledging "notable failures" in handling Greece's 240 billion euro ($310 billion) bailout, implicitly blaming some of them on its European partners.

The EU Commission, the IMF and the European Central Bank form the so-called troika of creditors that manages the bailouts for Greece and other countries in the 17-nation eurozone.

Rehn says he does not consider it to be "fair and just that the IMF is trying to wash its hands and throwing dirty water on the European shoulders."