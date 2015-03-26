Embassy warns US citizens in Manila of possible security threat

The U.S. government is warning its citizens in the Philippine capital that they are facing a security threat. It is urging them to avoid gatherings that may be regarded as "American events."

In an emergency message Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Manila says "reliable security forces" detected a threat in suburban Pasay City. The embassy maintains a residential facility and a Veterans Affairs office in Pasay.

It did not describe the nature of the threat or say where the information came from. It says the threat remains through Oct. 10.

It says Americans should exercise "extreme caution" and keep a low profile.

The embassy had requested additional police security following an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya in the wake of protests over an anti-Islam film.