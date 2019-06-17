Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi dead after collapsing in court

Mohamed Morsi, the former president of Egypt and top Muslim Brotherhood official who was ousted by the military in 2013 and had been standing trial for espionage, collapsed and died during a court session Monday, state television reported.

Morsi, 67, was in court when he suddenly blacked out and then died, according to state television.

His body was then taken to a hospital.

Morsi, a top figure in Egypt's largest Islamist group -- the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood -- was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

But the military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood nationwide in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many other group leaders.

He had been serving a seven-year prison sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.