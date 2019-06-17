Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published

Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi dead after collapsing in court

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi dead: reportsVideo

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi dead: reports

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has passed away after fainting at a court session, according to Egyptian state television.

Mohamed Morsi, the former president of Egypt and top Muslim Brotherhood official who was ousted by the military in 2013 and had been standing trial for espionage, collapsed and died during a court session Monday, state television reported.

Morsi, 67, was in court when he suddenly blacked out and then died, according to state television.

His body was then taken to a hospital.

EGYPT AGREES TO PAY ISRAEL $500 MILLION TO END GAS DISPUTE

Morsi, a top figure in Egypt's largest Islamist group -- the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood -- was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

In this 2015 photo, Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars at a court hearing.

In this 2015 photo, Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars at a court hearing. (REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo)

But the military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood nationwide in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many other group leaders.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He had been serving a seven-year prison sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed