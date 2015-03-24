Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 8, 2015

Egypt's interior minister warns lethal force can be used ahead of planned Islamist protest

By | Associated Press

CAIRO – Egypt's interior minister has warned that his forces can use deadly force to counter any assault against public facilities in a message coming just ahead of a planned protest by Islamists.

Interior Minister Mohammed Ibrahim made the remarks Tuesday. He said forces will use "all means," including the use of firearms, in the face of "incitement ... by terrorist factions."

Ibrahim's comments come ahead of a planned protest Friday organized by a faction of the ultraconservative Salafi movement known as Salafi Front. The protest also has the support of the country's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, the group of toppled President Mohammed Morsi.

The government has said the demonstration possibly could incite violence.