Egyptian Christian teacher detained over blasphemy released on bail

The lawyer of an Egyptian Coptic Christian teacher detained over charges of insulting Islam says she has been released on bail.

Badawi Abu-Shanab said 24-year-old Dimiana Abdul-Nour, a history and geography teacher in the southern city of Luxor, was released on Tuesday after paying L.E. 20,000 (almost $3,000 dollars). The decision comes four days after a judge ordered her detained for 14 days during an investigation.

Egypt is witnessing a surge of blasphemy-related allegations leveled by ultraconservative Islamists against their critics, including the country's Christians who make up 10 percent of the population.

Christians have long complained of discrimination. Emboldened by Islamist electoral gains since the ouster of president Hosni Mubarak in the 2011 uprising, Salafis have recently been linked to a spike of violence against Christians.