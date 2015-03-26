Egypt: Victory march planned to mark Mubarak fall

Egyptians by the thousands gathered for prayers Friday and a planned victory march through Tahrir Square to mark the fall of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak a week ago.

The groups that sparked the 18-day revolt that led to Mubarak's downfall are calling this the "Friday of Victory and Continuation," a name that reflects both their pride in forcing a change in national leadership and their worries about the future.

The aim of the march is to keep the upbeat spirit of the earlier protests alive, and some flag-draped protesters in Cairo clapped or played musical instruments as they waited for prayers to begin.

The situation in Egypt remains unsettled amid labor unrest and worries the military council running the country won't implement promised reforms.