Egypt sentences 8 alleged Muslim Brotherhood members to death over killing of police

Egypt's state-run news agency says a court has sentenced eight alleged Muslim Brotherhood members to death for the killing of two policemen and a guard, and setting fire to a police station and a courthouse in central Egypt.

MENA says 83 others were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, while 23 received lesser prison terms.

The accusations stem from the violence that swept Egypt after the military overthrew Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in July 2013. Authorities have waged a massive crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood -- now branded a terrorist organization -- and other Islamists since then. Islamic militants have meanwhile attacked security forces and Christian properties.

Egyptian courts have handed down a number of mass sentences against Islamists since 2013. The latest ruling can be appealed.