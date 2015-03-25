Egypt opposition groups file court case to force government to disclose national draft budget

Several Egyptian opposition groups have filed a court case to force the government to disclose the proposed national budget.

Representatives of some opposition parties and workers unions say Saturday they filed the request to an administrative court in an effort to eliminate secrecy and encourage debate, with hopes of forging nationwide consensus over the spending plans.

The draft budget was presented to the Islamist-led Shura council last week. The body holds temporary power to legislate after a court disbanded the lower house, the traditional lawmaking chamber, last year.

Egypt's economy has been steadily deteriorating since the fall of Hosni Mubarak two years ago. The current budget deficit stands at around $29 billion.