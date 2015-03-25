Egypt Islamists defy contentious protest law with traditional Friday demonstrations

Hundreds of Islamist demonstrators are taking to the streets in cities across Egypt, days after a disputed protest law was adopted and police forcefully broke up unauthorized gatherings.

Friday's demonstrations, after weekly Muslim prayers traditionally used by Islamists to mobilize their largest numbers, appear to be a test for the authorities who adopted the contentious bill partially to stop the near-daily gatherings organized by supporters of ousted Islamist president Mohammed Morsi.

Morsi was ousted by the military in July, following mass demonstrations calling for his resignation.

Since the law was first enforced Sunday, security forces dispersed several protests forcefully. Clashes in a student demonstration left one dead Thursday.

The Interior Ministry warned on Thursday that security forces will deal "firmly" with "illegal" protests organized by Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood group.