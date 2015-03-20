Edward Snowden nominated for university post

The University of Glasgow says Edward Snowden is among those running for the position of rector, the students' representative to university management.

The former National Security Agency contractor leaked documents disclosing details of U.S. spies' surveillance of the Internet and telephone communications. Variously hailed as a hero and condemned as a traitor, he has been granted asylum in Russia.

Glasgow students say they contacted Snowden through his lawyers and he agreed to run. Ph.D. student Chris Cassells said they wanted to support Snowden and send a message opposing "the intrusive practices of state security."

The university said Tuesday that the candidates are Snowden, cyclist Graeme Obree, writer Alan Bissett and Kelvin Holdsworth, the provost of St. Mary's Cathedral in Glasgow. Voting takes place Feb. 17 and 18.