ECB President Christine Lagarde: Economic data in France, Germany, Spain is 'encouraging'

Latest data about economic output in France, Germany and Spain is "quite encouraging" and confirms the European Central Bank's expectations, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Sunday.

"The second quarter GDP figures for France, Germany and Spain are quite encouraging," Lagarde told French daily Le Figaro. "They support our scenario of GDP growth of 0.9% in the euro area this year."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP