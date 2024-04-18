Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Turkey

An earthquake measuring 5.6 hits central Turkey. No immediate reports of casualties or damage

59,000 people were killed in last year's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake struck central Turkey on Thursday, the country’s disaster management agency said, causing damage to some buildings. There were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injuries.

The 5.6 magnitude quake hit in the town of Sulusaray, in Tokat province, some 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of the capital, Ankara, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

TURKEY AND ISRAEL ANNOUNCE TRADE BARRIERS ON EACH OTHER AS RELATIONS DETERIORATE OVER GAZA

It was felt in neighboring provinces, including in Yozgat, where a two-story building collapsed, the disaster agency said.

Middle East FOX News Graphic

Turkey's disaster management agency says that a moderately strong earthquake has struck central Turkey, causing damage to some buildings.

Several mudbrick and wooden homes and barns were damaged in the village of Bugdayli, near Sulusaray, according to Tokat's governor Numan Hatipoglu. Earlier in the day, Sulusaray was hit by two other earthquakes, measuring magnitude 4.7 and magnitude 4.1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turkey lies on active fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southern Turkey and neighboring Syria last year, killing more than 59,000 people.