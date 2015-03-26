Expand / Collapse search
World
Last Update November 20, 2014

Dutch prosecutors ask judges to strip war criminal of profits from selling gas to Saddam

By | Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Prosecutors in the Netherlands are asking judges to confiscate just over €1 million in profits made by a businessman from selling chemicals to Saddam Hussein that the Iraqi dictator turned into poison gas.

A Dutch court convicted Frans van Anraat of war crimes in 2005. He is serving a 16 ½ -year prison sentence.

Judges ruled that he was Iraq's sole supplier of a chemical called TDG, or thiodiglycol, used to make mustard gas that was later unleashed in a deadly attack on Kurdish rebels.

Prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday the latest request is an appeal after judges earlier ordered a smaller amount confiscated.

It is unclear whether they will recover the profits. Van Anraat claims he spent his money fleeing from country to country after Saddam's regime fell.