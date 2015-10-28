Dutch official quits after report criticizes failed Amsterdam-Brussels high-speed rail link

A Dutch infrastructure official has resigned following the publication of a damning report into a failed high-speed rail service linking Amsterdam and Brussels.

The report accused government ministers and the national rail company of putting their own interests ahead of passengers throughout the ill-fated project.

The report published Wednesday following a parliamentary inquiry says the mismanagement meant "passengers didn't get what was promised: fast, direct transport to Brussels for a reasonable price."

Junior infrastructure minister Wilma Mansveld announced her resignation at a hastily arranged press conference, saying she accepted political responsibility for the failure.

The Belgian and Dutch governments pulled the plug on the high-speed link in 2013 after new Italian-built trains were plagued with technical problems in their first few months of service.