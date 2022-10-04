Expand / Collapse search
Dutch to kill over 100K farm chickens to contain bird flu

Europe forced to cull millions of birds as it faces its worst avian flu outbreak in history this year

Associated Press
The Netherlands is to cull around 102,000 chickens on a farm in the northern city of Kiel-Windeweer after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the government said on Tuesday.

Fifteen cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported in the Netherlands in the past month, following dozens of cases earlier in the year.

Dead gannets litter the coast of Perros-Guirec in Brittany, France, on Sept. 5, 2022, as bird flu wreaks havoc across the globe.

Dead gannets litter the coast of Perros-Guirec in Brittany, France, on Sept. 5, 2022, as bird flu wreaks havoc across the globe. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

France has also seen a resurgence in cases after experiencing its worst-ever bird flu wave earlier this year.