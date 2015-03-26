Dutch candidate echoes Akin rape pregnancy comment

A conservative candidate for parliament in Dutch national elections has agreed with remarks by U.S. congressman Todd Akin, who claimed that women have a natural defense mechanism that usually prevents them from becoming pregnant in cases of "legitimate rape."

Kees van der Staaij, leader of the small Christian fundamentalist SGP party, said Tuesday that after a woman is raped "the chance of pregnancy is very small."

He says he opposes abortion even when a woman was raped.

Akin's remarks caused a storm of protest in the U.S. and he has since said he was wrong, though he still opposes abortion.

Van der Staaij was quickly critized by Dutch leftist parties, who called for him to retract the remarks he made on television station RTL-Z.

Dutch national elections are Sept. 12.