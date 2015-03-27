Dutch authorities question alleged UK terror suspect arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say they are questioning an alleged terror suspect arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport after a tip from British authorities.

Prosecution spokesman Evert Boerstra declined to comment on the case Monday beyond saying the British man of Somali ancestry is being interrogated. Under Dutch law, he can be held for at least three days without charge.

The man was arrested Sunday after flying in from Liverpool, England, Boerstra said. He was seized on board his connecting flight before it took off for Uganda. His name and age have not been released.

Boerstra did not mention which terror group might be involved. But Dutch state broadcaster NOS reported he is allegedly linked to Somalia's most dangerous militant group, al-Shabab.