Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson 'doing all she can' to avoid bankruptcy

LONDON (AP) — Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, says she is doing everything she can to avoid declaring bankruptcy over business debts.

The former wife of Prince Andrew said in a statement Sunday that she has paid off all her personal debts.

The statement was issued in a response to a front-page report in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper citing unidentified royal sources discussing the dire state of her finances.

Ferguson publicly admitted being in serious debt after she was secretly recorded by the News of the World tabloid offering to sell press access to her ex-husband for cash.