Drunken train driver blows past stop in Germany: reports

A German train driver who blew past a scheduled stop reportedly was also found to have blown past something else – the safe alcohol limit for being behind the controls.

Police on Tuesday pulled a driver off an Intercity-Express train heading from Hamburg to Leipzig after finding out that the driver’s alcohol level was .25, according to German press.

Train operators in Germany are supposed to have no alcohol in their system while behind the controls.

The driver was supposed to stop the train at a station in Lutherstadt-Wittenberg, Saxony-Anhalt on Tuesday night, but instead barreled through and eventually came to a halt in Bitterfeld, a town about 20 miles southwest.

Police then confronted the driver there after being alerted by a concerned conductor onboard the locomotive, reports say.

It was not clear how many passengers were onboard the train, but the driver’s license has since been revoked, according to The Local. The company that owns the train says it is investigating the incident.