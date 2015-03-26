Drunken driver kills 7 at bus stop in Moscow

Moscow police say they have detained more than 130 drunken drivers over the past 24 hours, including a man who crashed his car into a bus stop, killing seven people and injuring three.

Police said the car was traveling more than 120 miles per hour when the driver lost control and slammed into the bus stop.

The Interfax news agency reported that the 30-year-old driver, Alexander Maximov, had been arrested for drunken driving in 2010 and told police that prior to Saturday's accident he had been drinking for two days. The driver also had received two speeding tickets this year.

Police report numerous arrests of drunken drivers, but the accident rate remains high, compounded by drivers who routinely speed and disobey traffic rules.