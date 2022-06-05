Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

More than 50 people killed in 'vile and satanic' attack on Nigerian Catholic Church

Attackers fired their weapons and then detonated explosives in the church

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Gunmen murdered dozens of congregants during Mass at a Catholic Church in Ondo state, Nigeria on Sunday.

The attackers used explosives and firearms in their assault on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, killing more than 50, according to reports. The gunmen also reportedly took the church's priest hostage and he remains unaccounted for.

Authorities have yet to release a final tally of those slain or injured in the attack.

Ondo state governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu called the attack "vile and satanic" in a Sunday statement.

No terror group has claimed the attack as of Sunday afternoon.

The attack comes roughly two months after a stampede at a Nigerian church fair killed 31 in late March.

The church fair was intended to be a charity event in which locals could "shop for free." Many attendees arrived as early as 5 a.m. to secure their spots in line. Attendees then broke through the gate, causing a stampede.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders